The baseball diamond at Lukeville Park officially has a name - Roland Brown Field. The Parks and Recreation Department, along with Brown’s family and friends, held a dedication ceremony on Saturday, Oct. 3 to honor the longtime coach and unveil the field’s new name.
Rep. Edmond Jordan, a former player for the Lukeville Reds, presented Brown and his wife Marilyn with two proclamations, one from himself and one from Gov. John Bel Edwards acknowledging his “commitment, dedication and unyielding service to the West Baton Rouge community.”
Brown is a local legend known for teaching, coaching, and changing his students and players’ lives. Brown taught and coached track, basketball and baseball at Cohn High School in Port Allen, Donaldsonville High School and Brusly High School. He made history as the first Black head coach in the parish. He also served as the principal of Port Allen Middle School, Chamberlain Elementary and Devall Middle schools.
Brown has dedicated his life to the service of others - whether as a teacher, coach, by cutting their grass or providing anything they may need. He often carried more than one job and sometimes as many as four, working as a teacher, coach, parks director and running his family's iconic Brown's Cafe. He never complained and never missed a practice with his beloved little league team - The Lukeville Reds. He funded the team by collecting cans and using profits from selling concessions at the games.
As the Lukeville Parks Director, he established the little league team, a pony league team as well as a girls and women’s softball program.
Several former players, family members and lifelong friends spoke at the dedication ceremony Saturday. All shared the same sentiment - Coach Brown changed their lives for the better and is the definition of a community man.
“A good coach changes the game, a great coach changes lives,” Grover Harrison, III said.
Harrison, along with several other people mentored by Coach Brown, went on to become successful coaches. Brown’s niece, Shaeeta Brown played as a member of the Lukeville Reds and recalled fond memories of riding in the pickup truck to practice next to Brown with all the boys in the back.
“He always made me feel special,” she said.
Shaeeta Williams is now in her sixth season with LSU Women’s Basketball as Director of Basketball Operations following a college athletic career as a four-year letter-winner at Duke University.
“We are eternally thankful to his wife and his children for their patience and unselfish generosity in sarong their husband and father, respectively, with the community,” Jordan said.
The park, located at 6141 Hwy 1 South in Brusly, is 5 acres with a ballfield, basketball court, concession stands, restrooms and a playground area. The park is frequently used for birthday parties and family reunions and has a newly renovated pavilion area.
Now, the field carries the name many Lukeville natives will forever carry in their hearts and minds - Coach Roland Brown.
