Hundreds of folks gathered last Sunday to enjoy the beautiful fall weather and participate in the annual celebration of the sugar cane harvest that has been growing strong since 1995.
Held on the grounds of the West Baton Rouge Museum, SugarFest provided visitors of all ages with an opportunity to learn about local culture, music, and history with a variety of folk art and occupational craft demonstrations, a peek inside museum exhibits and historic buildings, cane cutting and grinding demonstrations, cane syrup boiling, and live music.
Some of the demonstrations included praline candy making, blacksmithing, bousillage making, wood working with antique hand tools, spinning and Cajun and Zydeco dance lessons. There were old-fashioned pastimes for children to enjoy and a designated area where only French was spoken.
Food and drink was available and artists sold their wares. There were lots of sugary treats, fresh chewing cane samples, and for those age 21 and over, a rum tasting.
Festival goers were entertained by renowned musicians including Kenny Neal, Lil Ray Neal, Henry Turner. Jr., Dikki Du and the Zydeco Krewe, Storyville Stompers and others.
Festival goers were also entertained by West Baton Rouge’s own Oasis Jazz Band, and Blues After School Band. There were dance performances by Louisiane Vintage Dancers and Les Danseurs de la Capitale as well as Cajun and Zydeco dance lessons presented by Belle Heritage.
SugarFest is free and open to the public and is supported in part by a Rebirth Grant from the Louisiana Endowment for Humanities.
