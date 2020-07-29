The Louisiana Main Street Recovery Program began accepting applications Tuesday, July 28.
The $275 million program offers grants of up to $15,000 to reimburse business owners for interruption, disruption, unplanned expenses or extraordinary costs due to the coronavirus pandemic or public health restrictions put in place by state and local government officials.
Companies must be Louisiana-based and have fewer than 50 employees to be eligible. The program is reserved for companies that have not received aid from insurance payouts or the federal Paycheck Protection Program for the first 21 days of the program.
