“Louisiana’s internet and television industry is investing in Louisiana and expanding access and opportunity throughout the state,” said LCTA Executive Director, Lauren Chauvin.
LCTA - The Internet & Television Association is excited to announce that its members have submitted applications for rural broadband projects worth more than $169 million across 29 parishes for the first round of Louisiana’s Granting Unserved Municipalities Broadband Opportunities Fund grant program (GUMBO).
High-speed Internet is vital in today’s world. GUMBO is a program administered by Louisiana’s ConnectLA office. GUMBO provides grants to companies who provide high-speed internet to unserved and underserved areas at affordable prices for a minimum of five years. Those providers must also match at least 20% of the granted funds. On average, the first round of applicants are matching 40% of the funds granted.
“The volume of applications we received and the enthusiasm for broadband is great,” says ConnectLA Executive Director, Veneeth Iyengar, “we cannot eliminate the digital divide by 2029 without great industry partners.”
The GUMBO Fund, authored by Rep. Deshotel (R-Avoyelles), was enacted during the 2021 Regular Legislative Session. This March, the awards will be announced, and construction will begin as soon as May.
“I’m so proud to see all of the partnerships between local governments and private companies during the application process,” said Rep. Deshotel. “When I began to work on this fund, I knew it was a once in a lifetime opportunity for the people of Louisiana. While I knew we had a limited window of opportunity, I am proud of the enthusiasm demonstrated by the industry applicants. It’s a huge step towards making broadband available to all Louisiana citizens.”
“Private industry has stepped up in a big way and we are excited in their investment in Louisiana,” said Chairman Paula Davis (R-Baton Rouge), House Commerce Committee Chairman. “This is an amazing economic development opportunity for Louisiana.”
The mission of LCTA – The Internet & Television Association is to provide leadership, direction and a focal point for ideas of common interest so these ideas can grow into projects of benefit to the membership and general public. This will be accomplished through coordinating and directing efforts in the following areas: effective representation within legislative and regulatory bodies at the state and federal levels; provision for ongoing education and exchange of information/ideas to members regarding consumer and industry issues; and developing and maintaining key local, state and national relationships to further the mutual interest of members of LCTA.
