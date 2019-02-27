A man wanted for armed robbery with a firearm in West Baton Rouge was arrested in East Baton Rouge last week.
On Feb. 8, uniform patrol officers with the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office responded to a disturbance call at 2800 Lafiton Lane in Port Allen where two people were seen running away from a Lexus sedan parked in the roadway, screaming for help.
Johannes A. Domingue, a 23-year-old resident of Plaquemine, had pulled a firearm on the two passengers of his vehicle, demanded their money, then forced them out of the vehicle.
Ten days later, officers with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office SCAT team stopped Domingue for traffic violations and arrested on unrelated drug charges.
Following the arrest, West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office Detectives made an identification of Domingue from a photographic line-up.
Domingue, who is currently in East Baton Rouge Parish Prison will be brought to West Baton Rouge Parish to face two counts of armed robbery with a firearm upon his release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.