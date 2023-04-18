The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office arrested a Denham Springs man accused of stealing from his former employer.
Deputies charged Aaron Ballard, 43, for his alleged connection with the burglary of Kent Environmental. Officials say Ballard was a former employee of Kent.
Officials say Ballard is accused of entering the business, disabling the security systems and stealing tools and equipment valued at approximately $31,000.
The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office searched Ballard's property in Livingston Parish, where they caught him attempting to remove markings off a stolen U-Haul trailer.
The LPSO recovered most of Kent Environmental's tools and equipment from Ballard's property. Ballard is currently in the Livingston Parish Detention Center waiting to be transferred to the West Baton Rouge Parish Detention Center.
He will be booked for simple burglary. The investigation is ongoing.
