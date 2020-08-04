The West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Department arrested Charles Carr, 43 of Baton Rouge, for the second-degree murder and simple robbery of 20-year-old Teya Turilli of Littleton, Colorado on July 4, 2019. Carr allegedly stole Turilli’s cell phone before driving over her, leaving Turilli on the side of Hwy. 190 and S. Mulatto Bend Rd.
Turilli remained in a coma until her death on November 8, 2019.
Victoria Lucero, Turilli’s mother, called the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s deputies’ determination to find her daughter’s killer a blessing.
With the help of a new software program, the WBRSO tracked down Carr and the vehicle he allegedly used to run over Turilli.
“I prepared myself for the long run,” Lucero said. “I was never, ever going to let this settle. I was always going to fight for my daughter and make sure we did everything possible to catch this man.”
Turilli had called her mom just two weeks prior, saying she wanted to come back home to Littleton, Colorado.
“It was in those couple of weeks that someone stole my baby girl from me,” she said tearfully.
Lucero said her daughter was a victim of human trafficking and has pledged to shed light on the issue.
No bond has been set for Carr and it is unclear whether he has an attorney.
