The West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of Darryl Braggs Jr., 27, who was involved in a shooting that occurred in the Erwinville area on Nov. 22.l Braggs, of New Roads, was charged with three counts of principal to attempted first-degree murder. Authorities are actively searching for two more suspects that are not being publically being identified at this time. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. If you have any information on the shooting to contact WBRSO at (225) 382-5240 or the Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).
