State Troopers arrested Marlin Jordan of Addis for negligent homicide in the crash on the Old Mississippi River Bridge on Feb. 23 that killed a 13-year-old.
The investigation showed that Jordan’s actions leading up to the crash were negligent, authorities said. On April 14, 2021, an arrest warrant was obtained for Jordan and he was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Jail for violating LRS 14:32 Negligent Homicide.
