Ty Thibodeaux age 27, was found unresponsive in his cell late in the evening of July 3 per Sherif Cazes. A press release by the WBRSO says Thibodeaux used a bed sheet to hang himself while being detained within the West Baton Rouge Parish Detention Center.
Once discovered, the man was transported to the hospital by ambulance where he was later pronounced dead per WBRSO.
Thibodeaux had been booked into the facility on June 15 for aggravated 2nd degree battery, possession of drug paraphernalia and a bench warrant.
WBRSO is investigating the event.
