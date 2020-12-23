A lifelong resident of West Baton Rouge and longtime West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office reserve deputy was killed in a crash with an 18-wheeler on LA 415 around 6:15 Tuesday morning.
The crash claimed the life of 89-year-old Joseph Emerson Lacoste.
Lt. Ken Albarez said the crash occurred as the driver of a flatbed 18-wheeler pulled out of Cash's Truck Stop and Casino across all four lanes of traffic to go southbound and Lacoste, who was driving northbound, struck the side of the trailer. The investigation revealed Lacoste did not attempt to stop and likely never saw the truck due to low, early morning lighting.
The truck driver, Robert Lilley of Texas, was issued a citation for failure to yield when entering a highway from a private drive. Albarez said there was no sign of impairment and speed was not a factor in the crash.
Lacoste was a native of West Baton Rouge Parish with several successful local businesses and served as a reserve deputy with the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Auxillary for more than 45 years.
