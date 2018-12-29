Louisiana State Police arrested a Baton Rouge man for fifth offense DWI and various other charges after he caused a crash in West Baton Rouge Friday.
35-year-old Jonathan L. Nash was arrested after escaping from a Baton Rouge hospital while being treated for injuries.
Around 10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 28, State Police were notified of a two-vehicle crash on US Hwy 190 west of LA Hwy 415.
The initial investigation by Troopers revealed that Nash was traveling eastbound on US Hwy 190 in a 2004 Ford F-150, when he rear-ended an eastbound Dodge Ram pickup pulling a trailer. As a result Nash’s Ford left the roadway and entered a ditch. The driver of the Dodge was uninjured. Upon coming into contact with Nash, Troopers suspected that he was impaired.
Nash was placed under arrest for DWI (5th offense), Driving with suspended license for prior DWI, Open alcoholic container in a motor vehicle, Careless operation, and No seatbelt. This was the second time Nash was arrested for DWI by the same Trooper.
Nash suffered a large laceration on his head as a result of the crash and was treated by paramedics at the scene. He was then transported to Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge for further treatment. While there a toxicology sample to determine impairment was obtained from Nash to be submitted to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis.
While receiving treatment at OLOL, Nash fled the building. Medical personnel immediately notified Troop A, and Troopers responded to the area in order to locate Nash. With the assistance of the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Department and hospital security staff, Nash was located at a gas station on Essen Lane near the hospital. He was placed under arrest again by Troopers, and charged with Flight from an officer (felony), Simple escape, Jaywalking, and Disturbing the peace (public intoxication). He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish prison on those charges. Upon his release he will be booked into the West Baton Rouge Parish Prison for charges related to the crash.
