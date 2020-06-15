Shortly before 12:30 a.m. on June 15, Louisiana State Police Troopers began investigating a single vehicle fatality crash on LA Hwy 422 east of LA Hwy 19 in East Feliciana Parish. The crash took the life of 27-year-old Edward Slaven III and resulted in the arrest of his twin brother, Edward Slaven IV, both of Denham Springs.
The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as Slaven IV and his two passengers were traveling eastbound on LA Hwy 422 in a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado. Slaven III was the front seat passenger in the vehicle at the time of the crash. For reasons still under investigation, the Chevrolet ran off the roadway to the right and struck a tree bordering the roadway.
Slaven III was unrestrained at the time of the crash and sustained fatal injuries. He was pronounced deceased on the scene. The rear seat passenger was also unrestrained and sustained serious injuries. She was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
Slaven IV was also unrestrained at the time of the crash and sustained moderate injuries. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment. After being medically cleared, Troopers arrested and booked Slaven IV into the East Feliciana Parish Jail for violating LRS 14:32 Negligent Homicide, LRS 14:39 Negligent Injuring, LRS 32:58 Carless Operation, and LRS 32:415 Driving Under Suspension. Impairment is unknown at this time, but a toxicology sample was taken from Slaven IV for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.