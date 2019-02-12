UPDATE: Richard Ellis, 56, died from gunshot wounds inside of his trailer in LaComb's Trailer Park off of Hwy. 190 on Monday, Feb. 11, according to the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office.
Deputies responded to a report of shots fired at 8:26 p.m. Upon arrival, authorities found Ellis deceased inside of his trailer with no signs of forced entry.
Investigators have not yet determined a motive for the murder.
Anyone that has information on the murder is asked to call the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office at 225-382-5200 or if they would rather remain anonymous to call Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP(7867)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.