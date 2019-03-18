A little over a year after Daniel Hurd embarked on a bicycle trek through the lower 48 states from Plymouth, Massachusetts, he stopped in Port Allen for a few days of rest and a hamburger from Court Street Cafe.
He's about halfway through his 25,000-mile journey, which he said will take him about three years.
Why all of the pedaling? To raise awareness about mental health and suicide one smile at a time.
A few years ago, a friend pushed the motorcycle rider to try out a different kind of bike, and he instantly fell in love with cycling. Hurd lives with long-term depression, and following his third suicide attempt, he dug deep to remember which moments in life were his happiest. He found those moments were on the open road and with his fellow veterans. He drew a map of where his friends lived and sights he wanted to see.
“From there I just played connect the dots,” Hurd said.
With the help of his fellow veterans and friends made along the way, Hurd is seeing the states and working towards change one pedal at a time. American Legion Post 160 Treasurer David Credeur is Hurd’s fellow Navy Veteran, and Port Allen connection.
Hurd depends on the generosity of strangers for food and shelter but carries a tent just in case. During his trip through the South he has yet to miss a meal, he said.
In the more than 700 hours spent on the seat of his bike, Hurd has helped 9 people turn from suicide to seek help by simply telling his story. He's helped more than three dozen people through telling his story online.
While in Mobile, he began the non-profit organization “One Pedal at a Time Movement” with a man he met and shared his story with while passing through. The scheduled three-day stop in Mobile turned to five weeks as he worked to establish the non-profit organization.
Hurd stayed in Port Allen with Credeur and his family for nearly a week. Next stop, Hodge, Louisiana to visit another veteran friend. Then, he’ll head to Arkansas to begin a trek north for the summer.
To keep up with Dan and his journey, follow RideWithDanUSA on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.
Did 2 interviews here in Port Allen while stayin with my veteran buddy credeurdk. He made the calls and made it happen. Thanks to @Bresmith143 for the photos. Thanks to both for taking… https://t.co/X9s9DYwSJT— Ride with Dan USA (@ridewithdanusa) March 17, 2019
