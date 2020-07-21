On May 2, West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office deputies pulled over Floyd Johnson, Jr. for a traffic violation and discovered methamphetamine, hydrocodone, oxycodone, heroin, MDMA, marijuana and alprazolam. Floyd Johnson Jr. was booked on:
- Violation of registration provision
- Evidence of motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle
- Possession with intent to distribute Schedule II CDS (methamphetamine)
- Possession of Schedule II CDS (Hydrocodone)
- Possession of Schedule II CDS (Oxycodone)
- Possession with intent to distribute
- Possession with intent to distribute Schedule I CDS (Heroin)
- Possession with intent to distribute Schedule I CDS (MDMA)
- Possession of Schedule I CDS (Marijuana)
- Possession with intent to distribute Schedule IV CDS (Alprazolam)
- Illegal use of Controlled Deadly Substances in presence of a minor
Following this incident, deputies began a long-term investigation into the drug trafficking organization operated by Floyd Johnson Jr., which he continued to operate while incarcerated in the West Baton Rouge Parish Jail.
Floyd Johnson Jr. conspired with multiple individuals, including his girlfriend, Lauren Alexander and father, Floyd Johnson Sr. to distribute heroin, MDMA, methamphetamine, and alprazolam.
On July 2, WBRSO deputies executed a search warrant at a residence on Babytown Lane in Brusly. Authorities found Alexander in possession of a large amount of illegal narcotics and booked her on the following charges:
- Possession of Schedule II in excess of 28g. (Methamphetamine)
- Possession with intent to distribute Schedule I CDS (Heroin)
- Possession with intent to distribute Schedule IV CDS (Alprazolam)
- Possession of Schedule II CDS (Methadone)
- Possession with intent to distribute Schedule I CDS (MDMA)
- Possession of Schedule III CDS (Suboxone)
- Possession of Schedule I CDS (Marijuana)
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
As a result of the investigation, warrants were issued for Floyd Johnson Jr., Lauren Alexander, and Floyd Johnson Sr. on July 10 on additional charges including:
- Conspiracy to distribute heroin
- Conspiracy to distribute MDMA
- Conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine
- Conspiracy to distribute alprazolam
All three were booked accordingly into the West Baton Rouge Parish Jail.
