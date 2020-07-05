The West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Christopher Carnell Pierson, 35. He is wanted for First Degree Murder, Attempted First Degree Murder and as a Felon in Possession of a Firearm.
Pierson is believed to have shot and killed 31-year-old Kequaniel Green of Baton Rouge and shot 31-year- old Nakeidra Williams multiple times on Reverend Manuel Street in Port Allen Sunday afternoon. Williams is in serious but stable condition.
Anyone with information on Pierson's whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP or the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office at (225) 490-8599.
