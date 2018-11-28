A West Baton Rouge Parish man is accused of stealing more than $3,500 from a West Side convenience store where he worked as a manager.
The West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office has an outstanding Felony Arrest Warrant for 30-year-old Jamon Anthony Charles. Detectives believe that Charles has ties to Baton Rouge and Zachary.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 344-7867, text CS225 plus your message to CRIMES (274637) or anonymously or go to www.crimestoppersbr.com or the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office at (225) 343-9234.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.