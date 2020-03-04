A man was arrested Friday after trespassing on the grounds of Port Allen High School with a handgun exposed in his waistband, school officials said.
Students saw the suspicious man and reported it to school administrators.
The school’s resource officer approached the man, who turned away and took off running, but he was quickly apprehended and arrested on Rosedale Road near the school .
The man was identified as Mackthrell Nelson, 39.
The school was placed on lockdown briefly, but no children or staff members were approached or injured, according to Superintendent Wes Watts.
“First and foremost, we are thankful that everyone is safe,” he said. “We are also thankful that our students who spoke up, Port Allen High School was prepared and moved into lockdown immediately.”
“I am also thankful that our school resource officer and local law enforcement were able to apprehend the person very quickly,” Watts continued.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.