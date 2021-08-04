A statewide indoor mask mandate began Aug. 4 after the Delta variant brought a dire shortage of hospital beds statewide and the highest single-day case increase since March 2020.
The mandate will remain in effect until Sept. 1.
The Louisiana Department of Health announced 6,797 new COVID-19 cases since Jan. 6, 2021, when 6,882 cases were reported.
“To see this current rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations is becoming increasingly scary,” Gov. John Bel Edwards. “We reported nearly 6,800 cases today in addition to the nearly 8,000 that were reported from the weekend.
“As I said recently, this surge is on us, and that means it is up to each of us to do our part to bring it to an end. It’s within our power. Getting vaccinated is the best way to stay safe and healthy during this pandemic. It is the best way to put it behind us.”
Locally, West Baton Rouge Parish President Riley “Pee Wee” Berthelot has also urged residents to take the vaccination.
“We’re trying to get everyone to get the shot.,” he said. “I’ve talked to people who have different ideas such that is not approved, or theories among younger people who are scared it will make them sterile.
“I think the shots will help,” he said. “I’m not saying it’s 100 percent, but we would like everybody to get the vaccine. Right now, I know more people in our parish with COVID now than last month.”
West Baton Rouge Parish Government has quarantined four employees, Berthelot said.
Individuals can call the COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at 1-855-453-0774 to get their questions answered, speak directly with a medical professional, find a vaccine provider near them, and schedule an appointment today.
