The West Baton Rouge Parish fire departments fought a massive brush fire on Choctaw Road in Brusly, on the property of the West Side golf course.
West Baton Rouge Fire Chief Tim Crocket said the fire was under control Sunday evening but "quite a bit of acreage was burned."
Multiple departments assisted, including Brusly and Port Allen.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, Crockett said.
