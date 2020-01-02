Growth in the city, improvements to the appearance of downtown and upgrading the city’s parks top Mayor Richard Lee III’s expectations of the upcoming new year.
“As we enter the new year, I would like to thank you for allowing me to serve as your mayor,” Lee said. “With one year left on my second term, there is still a lot to be accomplished but with your support and commitment we can continue to improve our great city.”
The mayor said he and the City Council “will continue to look for more opportunities to enhance the city’s economic growth” to follow what he said was financially a “successful” year in 2019.
“Currently, there are several projects in the works which will continue in 2020, including the annexation and development of Westview Crossing, a sprouting subdivision on approximately 200 acres of land along the Court Street corridor on the western end of the city,” Lee continued.
He also talked about the possible positive economic impact of improving what downtown Port Allen looks like.
“There will be changes in the downtown area as we continue to focus on cleaning up the blighted properties and developing green space for prospective investors,” Lee said.
“We’re still working with the new owners of the historic D’Agostino Building,” he continued. “The new owner has a vision of restoring and preserving that building and bringing new businesses to the downtown district.”
“Additionally, we will continue to improve our parks,” Lee said. “The Centennial and Cohn parks are scheduled to have restrooms added with future plans of other amenities.”
“We are also in the final stages of completing the Whitehead Boulevard Walking Trial which will connect Rivault Park with Centennial Park,” he said. “In 2020, we will begin the next phase, which includes adding benches and lighting along the trail.”
Lee said none of these proposed improvements in the city could be accomplished without a dedicated staff and cooperative residents.
“To all city employees, thank you for exemplifying an excellent work ethic and commitment to serving the citizens of our community with professionalism,” he said.
“I would also like to express my gratitude to the citizens of this great city for providing a warm welcome to all visitors in the hope they may someday want to return to Port Allen to live, work and raise a family,” Lee continued.
“With the help of all of you, Port Allen will continue to embody the phrase ‘City living with classic river charm.’”
