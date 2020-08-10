Mayor Richard Lee asked the City Council to consider temporarily replacing Port Allen Planning and Zoning Commission members who miss more than two consecutive meetings due excessive absences.
The commission has failed to meet a quorum - or the attendance of at least four members - since May. There has not been a fully attended meeting this year.
Chief Administrative Officer Lance Joseph and Mayor Lee asked the City Council to consider asking members to resign or temporarily replace them if they are unable to attend in-person meetings.
Amid the coronavirus pandemic, some members have said “in no uncertain terms that they will not return to in-person meetings until there is a vaccine,” Joseph told city council members. Members have requested virtual meetings, but that is not feasible, “without major investments in technology,” Mayor Lee said.
The Brusly Town Council hosted several public meetings via Zoom without spending any town dollars during the early days of Phase Two, Brusly Town Clerk Blaine Rabalais said. Using a laptop and the free version of Zoom, Rabalais was able to broadcast the meetings, during which one Town Council member attended and voted virtually. The free version of Zoom holds up to 50 participants and includes screen recording.
Mayor Lee noted that city computers are not outfitted with cameras.
Walter Braud, an 11-year member of the commission, said he and other commission members did not receive an agenda in June or July and were not made aware of the proposed policy to have them removed. He called the mayor’s decision to hold in-person meetings despite empty agendas irresponsible because several members of the commission are in high-risk groups for being more severely impacted by COVID-19. Of the seven board members, five are over the age of 60.
Mayor Lee told members that missing a meeting due to coronavirus concerns is a personal choice. The push for better attendance comes as the city expects to see final plans for the Court Street neighborhood development approved last year come before the commission for review. If a quorum is not met by the commission when those plans are presented, the City Council will decide the fate of the development without its input.
The council will consider a plan for ensuring attendance at Planning and Zoning Commission meetings during the Wednesday meeting.
Joseph said he will reach out to the West Baton Rouge Parish Library regarding a laptop borrowing partnership at the recommendation of Councilman Brandon Brown.
