Mental Health Association for Greater Baton Rouge (MHAGBR) is becoming the Louisiana Mental Health Association (LAMHA). Effective immediately, LAMHA is changing their name and logo. Over the last 3 years, the organization has increased programming and advocacy from Greater Baton Rouge to statewide. The name change reflects the new role of the organization. The new logo reflects the intent of the organization to be a dynamic engine for change in behavioral health. “The COVID pandemic and the impact on our collective behavioral health has brought to light the needs in Louisiana. As an organization we are working to address those needs and the new name reflects the work we are doing now and intend to do in the future,” – Melissa Silva, LAMHA Executive Director.
LAMHA now has 3 statewide programs including The Fisher Project (suicide prevention) Target Health (whole health management for peers by peers), Target Health for Youth (whole health management for youth peers by youth peers) and Behavioral Health 911s (regional informational events). LAMHA also has 3 annual statewide events: the Public Policy Summit (March 16, 2022), the annual conference (April 25-26, 2022) and Behavioral Health Day at the Capitol (May 3, 2022). In 2022, LAMHA will also be hosting a train-the-trainer program for Mental Health First Aid and in 2023 LAMHA will host a train-the-trainer event for Youth Mental Health First Aid. The physical presence remains in North Baton Rouge including our flagship program, Alliance House Drop-In Center, and the Fisher Project.
Additionally, the new name reflects our statewide affiliation with Mental Health America. In 2019, MHA was named the Mental Health America affiliate for the whole state. Mental Health America is the 6th largest nonprofit in the United States and is the national advocacy leader for behavioral health change at state and federal levels.
The Louisiana Mental Health Association (LAMHA) has been in operation since 1954 when it began as an organization promoting advocacy and education on mental illness and related issues. LAMHA has grown to include programs for adults with severe and persistent mental illness in the Greater Baton Rouge area and statewide. All programs operated by LAMHA strive to develop independence, self-sufficiency and consumer empowerment of our clients and are provided at no cost to the participant.
