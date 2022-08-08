I am announcing my candidacy for re-election to the WBR Parish achool board district 9.
West Baton Rouge parish has been my life long residency, I reside in Bueche.
I am an incumbent and have worked diligently and tirelessly to achieve my goal as a good public servant. I will strive to make school safety as well as education a priority for children, teachers and staff of West Baton Rouge parish.
In the coming weeks I will make every effort possible to see as many as I can of my constituents. If re-elected I will not let you down.
You can reach me at:225-627-5689 and Mike.maranto@wbrschools.net
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.