BATON ROUGE – Military-related spending in Louisiana creates $9.64 billion in annual economic impact across all regions of the state, according to a study commissioned by the State of Louisiana. Economic activity associated with that spending results in more than 77,000 jobs and pays $348.7 million in state and local taxes, the study showed.
In terms of payroll employment, the military accounts for 3.75 percent of Louisiana jobs – about one out of every 26 jobs in the state. The economic impact of military spending in Louisiana makes up 2.4 percent of the state’s gross domestic product. The $9.64 billion total represents a 25 percent increase in statewide economic impact in the four years since the last such study, which calculated the impact of military-related spending in Louisiana to be $7.7 billion for the 2016 fiscal year.
“From the Battle of New Orleans to LSU’s founding as a military school to the modern-day contributions of Fort Polk, Barksdale Air Force Base and other stalwart facilities, the Armed Forces have loomed large throughout Louisiana’s history,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said. “That influence extends today to our economy, in a big way. Every region of Louisiana benefits economically from the payroll, spending, contracted work and other activity arising from the military’s presence in our state. We extend our thanks to the servicemen and servicewomen on active duty, our skilled workforce involved in defense contract activity and the military retirees and veterans of our state, for the contributions they have made and will continue to make.”
The report, prepared by Business Development Advisors for the 2020 fiscal year, evaluates expenditures at Louisiana military facilities; Department of Defense and Coast Guard contracts performed in Louisiana; and pay to military retirees in the state. The study was commissioned by Louisiana Economic Development and the Louisiana Military Advisory Council. State law mandates an in-depth assessment of the military’s impact in Louisiana every four years.
“As this new impact study shows, the military installations in Louisiana are significant economic drivers for our state,” Louisiana Economic Development Secretary Don Pierson said. “Their affiliated advocacy groups also play a vital role, working on behalf of military facilities as well as military personnel and their dependents. Louisiana’s contribution to protecting our nation’s freedom secures important economic benefits for the Louisiana economy.
