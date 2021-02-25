The Louisiana State Police has issued a Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory on behalf of the Vidalia Police Department for 17-year-old Shanon Robb. On February 25, 2021, Robb was reported missing by his parents. He was last seen on the home surveillance camera leaving his residence on Linden Street at approximately 3:30 a.m. He was then spotted walking west on Highway 131 in Vidalia.
He is a white male with shoulder-length brown hair, stands 5’8” tall and, weighs approximately 130 pounds. He is a teenager with autism and is possibly armed. His clothing description was unclear but, he was wearing cowboy boots and a cowboy hat and carrying a large black duffel bag when he disappeared.
Anyone with any information regarding the whereabouts of Shanon Robb should immediately contact the Vidalia Police Department at 318-336-5254.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.