The Mississippi River has fallen below flood stage at Baton Rouge, according to meteorologists with WBRZ-TV.
As of 9:00 a.m. Sunday, the river was at 34.8 feet. Flood stage is 35 feet.
The river is expected to continue falling to 23.98 feet by Saturday, July 18.
