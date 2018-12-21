An industry partner in Port Allen was approved for participation in the updated Industrial Tax Exemption Program (ITEP) this month following the completion of two projects.
Community Coffee’s manufacturing plant has called the Port of Greater Baton Rouge and Port Allen home for nearly five decades. It is the largest family-owned and operated retail coffee brand in America and will celebrate 100 years in business in 2019.
Under the most recent ITEP, CC’s will receive a 10-year incentive of an 80 percent cut on taxes. CC’s will receive a combined tax break of $61,000 in year one for the two projects.
“I think it is a better process for local governments to receive that money from the get-go,” West Baton Rouge Parish Chamber of Commerce executive director Jamie Hanks told the WBR School Board.
CC’s installed a 12-ounce Gable Top coffee packaging machine and two robotic palletizers in its facility about six months ago, George Lacour, senior manager of manufacturing and engineering, said.
“As a company, we’re always striving to get more efficient and reduce our costs and by investing in newer, more modern equipment,” Lacour said. “It also allows us to maximize our existing facility.”
The manufacturing plant underwent its last modernization project at the end of 2016.
“These two projects and the resultant lower costs have allowed us to hire two full-time employees and re-invest in new training and skill sets for seven existing employees while increasing our manufacturing capacity and production here in Port Allen and West Baton Rouge Parish,” Lacour said. “By continuing to invest and modernize equipment and personnel, we are able to optimize this facility now and into the future.”
