The West Baton Rouge Parish Library offered residents an opportunity to explore space, create robots, and learn about honey bees to the sweet sounds of jazz as part of the second annual STEAM Night on Thursday, April 25.
More than 25 local businesses, professionals, and local agencies set up booths to help guests explore science, technology, engineering, art, and mathematics. LSU, Pennington Biomedical Research Center, Placid Refinery, West Baton Rouge Mosquito Abatement, Keep West Baton Rouge Beautiful, and several others participated in the family-friendly fun.
The goals for the fair were to provide students with opportunities to explore new subjects and ideas and to excite their interest in learning, Youth Services and Outreach Librarian Judy Boyce said.
Two hundred and fifty people explored the hands-on opportunities in many areas of science.
"The library is pleased with the attendance and for the involvement of the LSU College of the Coast and Environment, LSU Mars Truck, LSU Pennington Research Center, IBM, Baton Rouge Astronomy Society, and the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Whooping Cranes project," Boyce said.
Plans for next year’s STEAM Fair are already underway, with the goal of providing an even greater opportunity to explore science, technology, engineering, art, and math.
