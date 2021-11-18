Six more were arrested in connection to the lethal September shooting of Trey Allen outside RAXX Bar in Erwinville.
Three adults and two juveniles have already been arrested. One suspect, Tyriana Edwards, is still being sought by police.
Charges range from manslaughter to inciting a riot, simple battery and simple assault.
17-year-old Ronald Campbell has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder and will be tried as an adult.
Because Edwards was not allowed to escape by the defendants, they are considered complicit in the crime and will all face charges of manslaughter. According to District Attorney Tony Clayton this makes this an unprecedented case in Louisiana.
West Baton Rouge Parish revoked the bar’s liquor license following the shooting.
