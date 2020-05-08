Shortly before 6:00 pm on May 7, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a two vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 10 west of LA Hwy 1 in Pointe Coupee Parish. The crash took the life of 20-year-old Kyle Ramagos and resulted in the arrest of 26-year-old Cade Frey, both of Morganza.
The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as Ramagos was traveling eastbound on LA Hwy 10 in a 2017 Toyota Tacoma. At the same time, Frey was traveling westbound in the eastbound lane of LA Hwy 10 in a 2008 Ford F-350, which resulted in the Ford striking the Toyota head-on.
Ramagos was unrestrained at the time of the crash and sustained fatal injuries. He was pronounced deceased on the scene. Although impairment is not suspected by Ramagos, an autopsy and toxicology report will be completed by the coroner’s office.
Frey was also unrestrained at the time of the crash and sustained moderate injuries. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Impairment is not suspected by Frey, but a toxicology sample was taken from him for analysis. After being medically cleared, Troopers arrested and booked Frey into the Pointe Coupee Parish Detention Center for violating LRS 14:32 Negligent Homicide and LRS 32:295.1 No Seatbelt. This crash remains under investigation.
