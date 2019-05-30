The opening of the Morganza Spillway, originally scheduled for June 2, is postponed to June 6 due to forecast changes, according to the Army Corps of Engineers.
According to the COE, water is now expected to reach an elevation of 60 feet on June 9 instead of the previously forecasted June 5. If water reaches 60 feet, it will overtop the spillway.
The opening will divert water from the Mississippi River into the Atchafalaya to relieve local levees. This will be the third opening in the structure's history.
