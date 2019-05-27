The Morganza Spillway will open June 2, according to an announcement by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The date is pending major forecast changes.
The Corps of Engineers estimates the river will reach above 62 feet by June 5. At that height, the water would spill over the top of the Morganza Spillway. A gradual opening of the spillway will begin Sunday, June 2.
Gov. John Bel Edwards said the process would begin with one gate per day for the first three days during a press conference last week. The remainder of the gates will open on the fourth day.
The June 2 opening will be the third in the Morganza Spillway's history. It opened for 56 days in 1973 and 55 in 2011.
Once opened, the Morganza Spillway will send water through a structure in Pointe Coupee Parish into the Atchafalaya Basin. The Department of Wildlife and Fisheries expects a significant and negative impact on local wildlife, both on land and in water. Authorities also anticipate devastation of crops and homes in the spillway.
