Last week was National Mosquito Awareness week. In Louisiana, Governor John Bel Edwards called it “Pilez Mosquito Week.” The Cajun French word pilez means crush, which puts a regional spin on the national effort. West Baton Rouge Parish has multiple approaches for mosquito control.
George Bragg, Mosquito and Animal Control Superintendent said the most common diseases found in mosquitos are West Nile Virus, St. Louis Encephalitis and “Triple E” which is Eastern Equestrian Encephalitis. The latter two are less common and have not been seen for a few years in West Baton Rouge. Last year, in 2020 the first positive test for West Nile Virus was on June 26. East Baton Rouge has already reported positive cases for 2021.
“We are stressing to people it is the time of the year we see positive cases” said Bragg who based his estimations on 16 years of data in West Baton Rouge. Testing mosquitos is a reliable method as positive results show in mosquito populations before human cases are reported. Citizens can help in disease prevention by keeping properties clean, eliminating standing water, and wearing mosquito repellant.
Weekly updates are posted on social media on the West Baton Rouge Mosquito Control’s Facebook page and on their website. The updates include highlighted areas when positive cases occur and weekly spray zone maps.
One common application of pesticides in West Baton Rouge Parish are spray truck operations. The water based pesticides are approved by the Environmental Protection Agency. While the products are deemed safe for humans, pets and plants they should still be avoided. After a truck passes, it is suggested people remain indoors for at least 30 minutes. Trucks are also used in larvae control. Larvicides are applied a few times a year to sewer ditches and other standing water to address pests before they hatch.
For areas that are inaccessible by truck, off-road Kawasaki SXS vehicles and hand sprayers are used to treat mosquito populations. These efforts are mostly seen behind the levee, at schools and parks.
Sometimes, prevention such as physical alteration of the land where mosquitos are likely to breed is used in West Baton Rouge Parish. This type of treatment is usually done with assistance from the West Baton Rouge drainage and roads departments to reduce risk of standing water.
Surveillance of mosquito populations is done by capturing specimens and testing for accurate understanding of disease presence and population density. This is done at the height of mosquito season which is from March to November. Accurate data helps to plan where efforts should be focused.
The West Baton Rouge Mosquito Control Website is www.westbatonrougemuseum.org/241/Mosquito-Control
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.