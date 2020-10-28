West Baton Rouge Mosquito Control reports the second week in a row with no samples testing positive for West Nile Virus.
The department submitted 26 mosquito samples to the LSU Diagnostic lab last week - none of which returned a positive result.
The department last reported positive samples on Oct. 13 after the department said 2 of the 35 samples sent for testing were positive for WNV.
Spray trucks have been out each evening since Monday to combat an increase in floodwater mosquitoes and prepare for trick or treating activities in neighborhoods. Spray operations may be canceled this evening due to the threat of severe weather as Hurricane Zeta is expected to make landfall.
To view sample results and spray schedules, click here.
