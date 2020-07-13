For the third week in a row, samples have tested positive for West Nile Virus (WNV) in the southern portion of West Baton Rouge, according to WBR Mosquito Control.
In three weeks, nine of the 130 samples submitted to the LSU Diagnostic Lab tested positive for WNV. All of the positive samples were located in traps in Addis and Brusly, according to Mosquito Control.
The department has responded with spray truck operations in the area and daytime larvicide operations in the southern portion of the parish.
Click here to view a map showing zones with positive WNV samples, zones scheduled for truck spraying and zones with completed truck spraying operations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.