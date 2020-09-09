Mosquitos carrying West Nile Virus have been identified across the parish, according to the West Baton Rouge Mosquito Control Department. Positive samples began popping up in Addis and Brusly in June, but now positive samples have been identified in northern parts of the parish, including Port Allen and Erwinville.
This week the department reports 8 of the 20 mosquito samples submitted were positive for WNV. Last week, the WBR Mosquito Control Department reported four of the 19 samples submitted tested positive for WNV.
Rainfall from Hurricane Laura has created an influx of floodwater mosquitos, according to the department.
The parish typically sees positive samples of West Nile Virus begin showing up around late May and early June. The season ramps up to its peak in late July and August then tapers off as fall months approach.
Positive samples began showing up in Addis in June when two of 50 samples submitted tested positive.
There will be parish-wide spray operations this week to combat the increased number of mosquitos.
For detailed spray operation information and the most up-to-date information from the West Baton Rouge Mosquito Control Department click here.
