In early June, half of WBR Sheriff's traffic officers attended the Mississippi Law Enforcement Officer's Association (MLEOA) Summer Conference held in D'iberville, MS. Corporal Michael Dupuy, Corporal Clifton Brown, and Corporal Joshua Peffers trained with officers from Louisiana, Alabama, and Mississippi.
Corporal Dupuy placed first in the Challenge Ride and the Slow Ride contests. Corporal Brown won first place in the Dynamic Duo contest.
Sergeant Landon Groger, both the coordinator of Public Affairs and a WBR Traffic Deputy, stated, "To ride motors in our daily capacity, we attend an 80-hour course (2 weeks) which includes multiple exercises and is very intense."
The summer conference is separate from the 80-hour required officer training. MLEOA offers free classes primarily in K-9 and motor training for its members. Membership for peace officers is $35/year. Most officers associated with MLEOA are in the Southeast part of America.
Richard Chandler, Executive Secretary, and Treasurer for MLEOA, explained the organization's history and how it serves police, "MLEOA was formed June 3, 1954, by officers in Mississippi. The intent was to provide better training because back then there basically was nothing."
Attendance for the 2023 MLEOA conference included 68 motor officers and 53 K-9 officers. This year, there was also a drone training course during the week-long event.
"We're just dedicated to helping officers be safer, more professional, and do their jobs more effectively. That's our whole goal and has been for the last 69 years," said Chandler.
