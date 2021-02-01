Shortly before 7 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 31, Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a two vehicle fatal crash involving a motorcycle on LA Hwy 1 south of LA Hwy 69 in Iberville Parish. The crash claimed the life of 57-year-old Calvin Deggs of White Castle.
The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as Deggs was traveling southbound on LA Hwy 1 on a 2014 Yamaha V Star. At the same time, a 2002 Ford F-150 was traveling southbound on LA Hwy 1 in front of the Yamaha. For reasons still under investigation, the Yamaha struck the rear of the Ford.
Deggs sustained serious injuries as a result of the crash. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment, where he ultimately succumbed to his injuries. The driver of the Ford was properly restrained and was not injured. As part of the ongoing investigation, toxicology samples were obtained from both drivers for analysis.
