BATON ROUGE – Moxey and Citizens Bank & Trust announced they have entered into a strategic partnership to support local business owners in southern Louisiana.
Roland P. Gaudet, Manager at the Citizens Bank & Trust Main Office in Plaquemine, LA. elaborates, “For over one hundred and five years Citizens Bank and Trust has been forming partnerships to better serve our communities. We are proud to say that we have developed multi- generational partnerships with local businesses that are still in existence today.
Citizens Bank and Trust feels that Moxey offers another tool for local businesses that is complementary with traditional banking. We look forward to the partnership with Moxey and continue to increase our presence in West Baton Rouge, Pointe Coupee, and Iberville Parishes.”
The Moxey-Citizens partnership is a powerful combination. Small businesses come to Citizens Bank & Trust for solutions to help them expand their business with lines of credit for capital improvements and other business banking services. Many small businesses need a small injection of cash flow and new business opportunities that Moxey specializes in. The Moxey network can extend zero interest micro loans and send new customers to the business owner from inside the Moxey network which drives new revenue and repays the loan.
“Moxey and Citizens share the goal of helping small businesses thrive. This partnership will continue our shared goal of growing local economies. Our hope is Citizens Bank and Trust is the first of many new relationships across Louisiana and the southeastern United States. Forward thinking, strategic partners are essential as Moxey aims to integrate into every community in America.” said Charlie Davis, President of Moxey.
