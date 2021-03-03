During his nearly seven decades-long career, renowned architect A. Hays Town built and renovated thousands of churches, government buildings and homes, including The West Baton Rouge Presbyterian Church in Port Allen.
“He had a lot of friends on this side of the river,” Leslie Gladney, Town’s granddaughter said.
The West Baton Rouge Museum hosted Gladney for a lunchtime Gallery Talk at the museum on Wednesday, Feb. 24. Following the talk, visitors toured the West Baton Rouge Presbyterian Church, which he renovated in 1961.
Gladney talked of her grandfather, “Big Hays,” and his life as an artist and family man. The Crowley native came into his career as an artist during the Great Depression, when work was difficult to find and keep. He traveled to Jackson, Mississippi in search of a job and was the last one hired , so he knew that if push came to shove, he would be the first one to be fired.
“He got there earlier than everybody else, he worked later and he’d bring stuff home and he was a hard worker... and he didn’t get fired,” Gladney said. “He said that’s how you get ahead in life. You work harder and you work longer. It’s not about talent and it’s not about creativity, it’s who puts in the effort and who wants it.”
Gladney said he likely developed that attitude early in life, when he had to stay home from school for more than a year due to a childhood illness. A life-long friendly competition with his older brother Harold likely contributed to his drive, too.
“He always had that competition of Harold was so big, Harold was so brave and all the girls liked Harold,” Gladney said.
In 1935, the Works Progress Administration (WPA) hired him to lead a team up and down the Mississippi River to create drawings of the plantation homes and buildings built along it. That experience taught him a lot about Southern architecture and inspired his later work.
“That was a big part of his learning and his life,” Gladney said.
Though driven and determined to succeed, A. Hays Town was also deeply devoted to people. The homes he designed are known for their welcoming comfort.
“What everyone tells me they feel is relaxed, welcome,” Gladney said. “There’s a sense of generosity because the doorways are a little wider… there’s a view everywhere, you can see from one side to the other, you go down a long hall and there’s something to look at at the end of the hall. That’s the artistic part of him - he just knew how to do that.”
He didn’t stop at drawing plans for a home, he selected art, decor, wall colors, flooring and furniture, too.
“He was an artist as opposed to just an architect, an engineer, a mathematician,” Gladney said. “And I think that made [his work] very, very unique.”
He considered his clients close friends and worked tirelessly to create stylish spaces to provide a respite from everyday life.
“People — that was his love of the world. People and dogs… That really was his joy and his motivation,” Gladney said.
While not often found in a Sunday service, A. Hays Town was a Christ-centered man who always had a cross around. He designed and renovated hundreds of churches around the United States, including Catholic churches. Often he waived or donated his fee for such work. “That was his way of giving back,” Gladney said.
The traveling exhibit, A. Hays Town and the Architectural Image of Louisiana, is on display at the West Baton Rouge Museum through Sunday, March 7 and highlights some of his most notable work, including the Vermillion Parish Courthouse and replicas of his most famous homes. The exhibit is on loan from the Hilliard Museum and was guest curated by architectural historian, Dr. Carol McMichael Reese, Professor in the School of Architecture at Tulane University.
