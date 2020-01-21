The Addis Police Department and the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating the death of a 63-year-old man whose body was found last Monday afternoon.
Authorities did not believe foul play was involved when Jeffery Tircuit, 7777 La. 1, Addis, was found dead in his home, but Police Chief Ricky Anderson asked for the assistance of the Sheriff’s Office when an autopsy determined he died of asphyxiation. Portions of Tircuit’s body were found tied, authorities said, but one of the objectives of the investigation at this time is if anyone else was involved.
Chief Deputy Coroner Yancy Guerin reported in the autopsy Tircuit died of asphyxiation and determined his “cause of death” was homicide. He said he could not provide further details about Tircuit’s death due to the ongoing investigation.
The District Attorney’s office of the 18th Judicial District is now involved in the case.
“It’s our position in a situation like this that we investigate it like a homicide until it’s proven not to be,” said Assistant District Attorney Tony Clayton. “We’re not going to leave one stone unturned.”“It’s our obligation to the public to ensure that we don’t have a killer running loose,” he continued.
Despite repeated attempts to contact Anderson after his initial statement, phone calls, text messages and emails went unanswered.
Maj. Zack Simmers, the public information officer for the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, said that while his office was involved in the investigation, he had no comment since sheriff’s detectives were not the lead investigators.
