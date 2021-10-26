BATON ROUGE – On Oct. 18, USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) will be sending its first Hemp Acreage and Production Survey to 200 Louisiana producers. The hemp survey will collect information on the total planted and harvested area, yield, production, and value of hemp in the United States. “The Hemp Acreage and Production Survey will provide critical data about the hemp industry to assist producers, regulatory agencies, state governments, processors, and other key industry entities,” said Kathy Broussard, Louisiana State Statistician.
Survey recipients are asked to respond securely online at agcounts.usda.gov, using the 12-digit survey code mailed with the survey, or to mail completed questionnaires back in the prepaid envelope provided, by Oct. 25. As defined in the Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018 (2018 Farm Bill), the term “hemp” means the plant species Cannabis sativa L. and any part of that plant such as the seeds, all derivatives, and extracts, whether growing or not, with a delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol concentration of not more than 0.3% on a dry weight basis.
The Domestic Hemp Production Program established in the Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018 (2018 Farm Bill) allows for the cultivation of hemp under certain conditions. All information reported by individuals will be kept confidential, as required by federal law. NASS will publish the survey results Feb. 17, 2022 on the NASS website and in the NASS Quick Stats searchable database. For more information about the 2021 Hemp Acreage and Production Survey, visit the hemp survey web page. For assistance with the survey, producers are encouraged to call the NASS Delta Regional field office at (800) 327-2970.
