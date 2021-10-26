Port Allen, LA (70767)

Today

Thunderstorms, some strong during the evening will give way to mainly clear skies after midnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 56F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

