Pre-registration for COVID-19 testing is encouraged by going to Health.QuestDiagnostics.com/STLOU.
- Testing is for ages 3 and older.
- There is no cost, and no identification is needed.
- Test results are available by calling 1-866-MYQUEST (1-866-697-8378), but note that wait times can be lengthy. Test results are also available through the Quest online portal or app.
If you are unable to make it to a LANG testing location, no-cost testing is available by appointment at select Walgreens locations through a partnership between Walgreens and the Department of Health. These locations offer testing 7 days a week to people ages 3 and older. Appointments are required; make yours at walgreens.com/covid19testing.
Sites are closed during state holidays and inclement weather.
LSU Campus
Student Union Building
254 S. Stadium Drive, Baton Rouge
9 a.m.-4 p.m. Mon.-Fri.
Southern University
FG Clark Activity Center
801 Harding Blvd., Baton Rouge
9 a.m.-4 p.m. Mon.-Fri.
Cortana Mall
9389 Cortana Place, Baton Rouge
9 a.m.-4 p.m. Mon.-Fri.
Lamar-Dixon Expo Center
9039 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales
9 a.m.-4 p.m. Mon.-Fri.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include:
Fever or chills
Cough
Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
Fatigue
Muscle or body aches
Headache
New loss of taste or smell
Sore throat
Congestion or runny nose
Nausea or vomiting
Diarrhea
Test site details
- Once on site, those being tested will need to wear a mask and stay in their cars.
- For those ages 13 and older, the site will use a self-administered nasal swab test that will allow those being tested to swab their own nose on site while in their vehicles. Those being tested will drop the sealed sample into a container on their way out of the drive-thru site.
- Parents will administer tests to their children ages 12 and younger.
- While awaiting results, individuals who have been tested should follow CDC guidelines and take steps to help prevent the virus from spreading to people in their home and community.
- Save the number 877-766-2130 in your phone
Anyone who receives a call from 877-766-2130 is urged to answer, as the call is from a contact tracer who will keep an individual's information private.
Personal information is used to quickly identify anyone a COVID-positive individual may have been in close contact with to help contain the spread of the coronavirus. Everyone called by a contact tracer is advised to monitor themselves for signs of illness for 14 days from when they first came in contact with the COVID-19 person.
If a resource need is identified through the contact tracing interview, the case is flagged for follow-up from a resource coordinator social worker who can connect individuals with resources including medication, masks, food assistance and even help locating alternative housing.
If someone calls from a number other than 877-766-2130, claims to be a contact tracer and asks for personal information, hang up immediately. If you have a positive lab result and have not yet heard from a contact tracer, you can call our team directly at 877-766-2130.
For information from the Louisiana Department of Health on COVID-19, click here.
