Famed Blues musician, Kenny Neal is making a special appearance at West Baton Rouge Museum’s SugarFest Sunday, Oct. 3.
He will be at the Juke Joint Stage at 2:45 p.m. to gift each middle and high school student in the museum’s Blues After School enrichment program with their own guitars to keep.
The Blues After School kids will receive the gifts after their SugarFest performance. Then, Neal will take the stage with his band to close out the event.
Blues After School is a year-long free after school program to provide music and cultural enrichment steeped in the area’s rich Blues tradition. This program is supported in part by the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Foundation and Rockin’ Mozart Music School.
Neal is a native of West Baton Rouge and is part of the inspiration for this program to keep the tradition of the Blues going.
