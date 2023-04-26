Over the weekend, Port Allen’s Port City Bakery took dinner rolls on the road as part of their participation in the 2nd annual Autism awareness walk and 5k organized by Pointe Coupee Autism Community Advocates (PCACA).
The rolls were baked fresh in Port Allen and served with a Jambalaya lunch at the event Saturday, April 22nd at the Livonia Community Center. Port City transported 25 people including program participants and their families to Pointe Coupee for a day of exercise, socializing, face painting, music and food.
This year’s event hosted about 300 runners and walkers. Kakie Fontenot, a board member of PCACA, reported the event brought in money from sponsors, race registration, raffles and a bake sale amounting to approximately $30,000. Donations collected go back into the community of Pointe Coupee Parish.
“Right now we’re working on giving scholarships to graduates in Pointe Coupee,” said Fontenot, “So we’re giving two scholarships, $2,500 for one and $2,500 for another, so a total of $5,000. One’s going to be with an individual diagnosed with autism and the other one is going to be for an individual going into a field with individuals with autism.”
The money collected was a significant increase from last year’s event, which brought in $6,000. Fontenot said the non-profit plans to run the event again next year. PCACA is a nonprofit organization in Pointe Coupee Parish founded by Kakie Fontenot, Mallorie Davis, Kimberly Roberts and Kristen Andre.
All of the Port City participants walked the 1-mile event on Saturday. Port City supports adults with disabilities in West Baton Rouge. For more information about the disabilities services provided by Port City, the bakery or PCMarket Gift Shop call 225-344-1142 or stop by 836 7th Street in Port Allen, M-F 9 am - 2 pm.
