On Monday, August 24, 2019 my family was contacted by the offices of Rev. Al Sharpton and our family attorney Ben Crump about taking the trip to Washington, D.C. to speak to the crowd about the untimely death of Josef Richardson. We were honored to be chosen as a family that would be able to let the world know our feelings and that police brutality is a real issue in the country when it comes to African American men and women.
I Reynard Douglas, III nephew of Josef along with Jody Richardson of Detroit, Michigan (Brother of Josef) were flown into D.C. Thursday morning and escorted by limo to our hotel. There we were able to meet with the families of other men and women killed or wounded by police actions.
Families we connected with:
Pamela Turner - Killed in Baytown, Texas
Stephon Clark - Killed in Sacramento, California
Mike Brown - Killed in Ferguson, Missouri
Eric Garner - Killed in New York, New York
Amadou Diallo - Killed in Bronx, New York
Jacob Blake - Wounded in Kenosha, Wisconsin
Trayvon Martin - Killed in Sanford, Florida
Breonna Taylor - Killed in Louisville, Kentucky
Not only were we able to connect and share our stories with the families, I was able to have in-depth conversations with congressional leaders such as Congresswoman Ayanna Presley and Congresswoman Joyce Beatty.
Each family was to be provided with 2 minutes to address the nation. Unfortunately, time got away from us and many of the families I connected with including myself were not able to speak. Although disappointed, on our ride back to the hotel after the march, we shared our words with each other. We laughed, cried, and fellowshipped together. Those families know the pain of losing a loved one to this type of death and I finally felt as if someone truly understood the hurt my family constantly has to deal with daily. I wish the world could have heard those stories, but it was something I would never forget.
Afterward, we decided to build an alliance amongst ourselves. We gave each other personal phone numbers and social media outlets and discussed traveling to the states where each of our loved ones were murdered. We plan to support one another until there is no breath left in our bodies. I really bonded with the family of Pamela Turner, a woman killed in May 2019 in Baytown, Texas by a police officer. They knew the struggle of not being able to tell the world the story of their loved one. They knew what it was like to be pushed aside and the killing being deemed “Justified”. They became a huge part of the fight I have inside of me.
Overall the experience was unlike any other I’ve ever experienced. So much love. All races coming together for one common cause...Justice! This fight is not over. We will share this story with the world. We will always yell #Justice4Josef. Until no other black man or woman has to become a hashtag. Until the judicial system works fairly for ALL people. Until officers of the law stop hiding behind a badge. Until policing becomes community-related. Until officers get the proper Deescalating training. Until EVERY OFFICER on the forces across the world is equipped with body cameras for the safety of all involved. Until Congress acts accordingly when it comes to setting laws that protect EVERYONE! Until the nation knows that Black Lives Matter.
My prepared speech is as follows:
On July 25, 2019 my uncle Josef Richardson was murdered in Port Allen, Louisiana by West Baton Rouge Sheriff Deputy Vance Matranga. Josef was shot in the back of the head at the base of his skull with extreme precision and died instantly. He then laid in a pool of his own blood for 4 hours before they removed his body. The deputy is still on the force terrorizing the same community. As a black man, I am no longer afraid of encountering police officers and going to jail, I’m more afraid of not making it there at all. My family and I encourage Congress to pass the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act and the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act. Thank you and God Bless.
