One resident has brought the expanding medicinal CBD and hemp industry to West Baton Rouge with the opening of Organic Health and CBD. Brusly native and owner Reece Avants, 34, says the business is currently e-commerce only, though he plans to open a storefront in the next six to eight months.
Avants became curious about CBD’s medicinal properties after exploring many other forms of treatment for his anxiety. Avants switched from Zoloft to CBD in 2018 and never looked back. Avants said the biggest challenge, and reward from the business, has been educating the public on CBD’s benefits. Avants operates the online shop organichealthandcbd.com and encourages anyone curious about the potential of CBD to reach out to him.
