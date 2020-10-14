A local realtor is bringing loaded teas and pretty protein to West Baton Rouge with the newest shop, Nutrition West in the Casa Loma shopping center. Kayla Boone opened Nutrition West Saturday, Oct. 3 and has since sold more than 1,000 teas and specialty protein shakes.
The Corpus Christi native has called Brusly home for five years and enjoys protein shakes and loaded teas, then thought, “why not share them with friends and neighbors?”
The loaded teas and meal replacement shakes are infused with vitamins and minerals and plant-based energy.
Nutrition West went from idea to grand opening in about 65 days, she said. The shop offers dozens of meal replacement shake and loaded tea flavors from fruity to chocolatey.
Boone plans to expand the business to offer deliveries in the near future. For now, the shop is to-go only with options for ready-to-drink loaded teas or dry ones to make later.
